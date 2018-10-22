The global automotive tensioner market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased need for low maintenance automotive drive to increase the penetration of automatic belt tensioner pulleys. Serpentine belts are essential in order to continuously maintain tensions for operating effectively without slipping. A serpentine belt has a single polymer belt that powers various automotive features, including air pumps, power steering pumps, and air conditioning compressors among others. Hence, the working of the serpentine belt is considered crucial to prevent failure of these features in a vehicle.

This market research report on the global automotive tensioner market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of 48V belt drive system as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive tensioner market:

Global automotive tensioner market: Development of 48V belt drive system

Automobile manufacturers are increasingly adopting 48V electrical systems in order to meet technological advancements of automotive electronics. The 48V belt drive system that employs new decoupler and tensioner solutions for belt-driven hybrid systems was one such development. The consumption of fuel reduces significantly owing to the electric boosting features and recuperation of energy. Increasing power requirements from a large number of electronic features in modern vehicles will subject the belt and tensioner to higher dynamic loads and vibrations.

"48V architecture systems increase the torque applied on the belt drive system considerably. Peak torque amounting up to 50 Nm are transferred during idling speed and generator operation to the starter motor. This causes the belt to tighten or slack depending on the operations of the starter generator. A hybridized tensioner system is required within the 48V belt drive system to dynamically manage the tightness of the belt. The system may be designed with a twin tensioner system having two separate tensioning devices placed before and after the belt starter generator pulley. This hybrid design allows the belt tensioner to change position for offering optimum belt pre-tensioning force according to the changes in torque direction," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive tensioner market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive tensioner market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 53%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with an increase in its market share by over 1%.

