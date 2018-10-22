New global campaign and report highlights the impact the condition can have on the wider wellbeing of the 125 million people living with the disease

October 29 marks the 14th annual World Psoriasis Day, LEO Pharma showcases a new global campaign and report in recognition of the seriousness of psoriasis and the underestimation of the true burden of living with the disease. LEO Pharma are advocating for better treatment options and improved access to care with launch of 'I'm more than my skin'; a campaign illustrating the serious, multifaceted nature of psoriasis. 'I'm more than my skin' underscores the 'Pso Serious' theme of World Psoriasis Day 2018, focusing on the debilitating potential of the disease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005633/en/

Psoriasis is a serious, lifelong condition that primarily affects the skin,but also impacts emotional, psychological and physical health. The disease can be disabling and stigmatising, and it carries with it a number of associated diseases (known as comorbidities). People with psoriasis are over 50% more likely to be clinically obese than the general population,putting them at increased risk of serious health complications such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers.

The need for greater awareness and optimal treatment is reinforced by the newly issued World Psoriasis Happiness Report, highlighting that people with psoriasis are more likely to suffer from serious life limiting conditions than the general population. Specifically, the new report shows the impact the condition can have on wider wellbeing by uncovering the links between comorbidities and happiness levels. Key findings include:

Women with the disease more often suffer from back pain, joint diseases, ulcers and stomach diseases, while men are more prone to high blood pressure and heart and vascular diseases.

Depression or other mental disorders are amongst the most common comorbidities for people living with psoriasis; with women being almost twice as likely to suffer from a mental health condition as men.

Loneliness was found to be one of the strongest predictor of comorbidities: while one in five people with psoriasis reported feeling lonely, the number almost doubled in people living with three different comorbidities.

See press release in full attached

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005633/en/

Contacts:

LEO Pharma

Henrik Kyndlev

henrik.kyndlev@leo-pharma.com

Tel. +45 3140 6180