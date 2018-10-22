Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 22 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 40,280 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.6500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.4000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.4941

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,403,421,098 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,403,421,098 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1310 24.50 16:28:57 London Stock Exchange 3689 24.50 16:27:14 London Stock Exchange 1995 24.50 16:24:38 London Stock Exchange 6174 24.45 16:23:46 London Stock Exchange 357 24.45 16:21:36 London Stock Exchange 2235 24.40 16:18:14 London Stock Exchange 2153 24.40 16:18:12 London Stock Exchange 4590 24.45 16:16:14 London Stock Exchange 2009 24.40 16:14:08 London Stock Exchange 2152 24.45 16:11:42 London Stock Exchange 1265 24.50 16:11:42 London Stock Exchange 3411 24.50 16:06:47 London Stock Exchange 1300 24.65 16:04:40 London Stock Exchange 5801 24.65 16:02:24 London Stock Exchange 1839 24.50 16:02:15 London Stock Exchange

