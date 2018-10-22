

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Monday, but pared its gains in early trade. The market staged a recovery around midday, but again slipped into the red late in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.07 percent Monday and finished at 8,865.56. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.14 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.04 percent.



Nestle climbed 1.2 percent Monday. The strong showing from the food giant helped the market to avoid a larger loss.



As for the remainder of the index heavyweights, Novartis dropped 0.6 percent and Roche lost 0.2 percent.



Adecco was another notable gainer, rising 1.3 percent. Givaudan also finished higher by 0.8 percent.



Among the big banks, Credit Suisse weakened by 0.7 percent and UBS lost 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, Julius Baer rose 0.1 percent.



