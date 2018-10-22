sprite-preloader
ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 22

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameANDREW DUFF
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHAIRMAN, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE13,900
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
- Price

13,900
£21,128
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePAUL WATERMAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE73,966
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

73,966
£112,428.32
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRALPH HEWINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE932
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
- Price

932
£1,416.64
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNICK SALMON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE2,500
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
- Price
2,500
£3,800
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameANNE HYLAND
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE4,430
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
 - Price

4,430
£6,733.60
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSTEVE GOOD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE2,500
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
- Price

2,500
£3,800
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDOROTHEE DEURING
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE3,250
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

3,250
£4,940
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSANDRA BOSS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		NIL PAID RIGHTS


GB00BD58P156
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES (RIGHTS ISSUE)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
152 PENCE3,125
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
- Price

3,125
£4,750
e)Date of the transaction2018-10-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

