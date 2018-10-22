DOOGEE Rugged Phone is the Star of the 2018 Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show

DOOGEE Rugged GamingS70 and Walkie-Talkie Phone S80 Harvest Audience's Focus

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid advent of innovative technologies has changed the way people live with intelligent and customized solutions. The long-awaited Autumn Global Sources Mobile Electronics Fair in Hong Kong's Asia World-Expo ended on October 21. All of the participating enterprises showed off their latest innovations to the audience. Out of all the participating enterprises showing off their latest and greatest innovations, it was exhibition booth (1K12 & 1J12) of DOOGEE that proved to have the most attractive offering. DOOGEE's booth featured smartphones ranging from the X series, BL series, S series and several new devices of Y series.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772810/Doogee_S70.jpg

As the most well-known rugged gaming phone on the market, the DOOGEE S70 was front and center. DOOGEE S70 is not just an upgraded mobile phone; it's also a gaming smartphone. The DOOGEE S70 comes with a matching gamepad that carries an air of professional decorum. Promoted as "the coolest gaming phone", the S70 is not only cool in appearance but in function as well. The DOOGEE S70 has an exclusively designed cooling system to guarantee smooth operation while gaming. It's the first time a DOOGEE product has been featured in China Daily's Innovation Awards.

DOOGEE smartphone members were out in force to show their interest and support around the company's booth. Throughout the day, the company updated attendees on their successful INDIEGOGO campaign. The DOOGEE S70 gaming phone has received heaps of praise from the media, and was even featured in Indiegogo's top 10 finds and ranked NO.1 in the top 10 cool and clever finds. This marked the public's very first look at the S70 gaming phone and matching gamepad. From the company's success, it would seem as though the true story of the Hong Kong Fair was that of the DOOGEE S70's debut. The press coverage after the event was equally as positive, as the "Doogee S70" won the Analyst's Choice review by Global Source. Check out the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIBqjZyz5js.

Much to the Hong Kong Exhibition's surprise, DOOGEE also launched another brand new S model phone, the DOOGEE S80. The DOOGEE S80 Digital Walkie-talkie Rugged Phone proves that DOOGEE has ambitions to become a more professional rugged phone manufacturer. This can be seen from the phone's features and applications. With the integration of interphone and durability, the 5.99" big screen is a revolution of the visual scheduling system. Unlike common phones, the walkie-talkie function of the DOOGEE S80 uses a digital signal with broader frequency and clearer call quality. It passes tests of IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810G, and features an s 5 ATM waterproof rate (the world's first), a 10080mAh huge battery, and full NetCom. The DOOGEE S80 was made reliable for outdoorsmen and adventurers, especially the global network band that supports sports teams to use worldwide. The Europe hiking group DOOGEE sponsored last month ranks the S80 as "the most useful rugged phone for hiking." The European hiking team used choice words to describe the DOOGEE S80: "It is an all-around assistant of extreme sports." Get closer to the DOOGEE S80. See their review and more on the following YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rIk-RfELGE.

Besides the sturdy S series rugged phones, the Y series also serves to arouse people's attention. Sporting a "waterdrop screen," the DOOGEE Y8 is highly eye-catching by design. This phone is very slim with a 6.08' borderless screen and a tiny notch in the front interface. DOOGEE said this model would come with the latest Android 9.0 system. It is obvious that the Y series aims to create a youthful and energetic image for young people on the move.

Innovation is unlimited and amazing. Every mobile electronics show is splendid because of the various innovative products being presented. Micro-Innovation is the spirit of DOOGEE. So far in 2018, DOOGEE has become one of the "Top 20 Most Influential Chinese Mobile Phone Export Enterprises." To learn more details about the DOOGEE smartphone, please stay tuned and bookmark DOOGEE's official website: www.doogee.cc.

Related Files

DSCF9314.jpg

doogee g1.jpg

Related Images

doogee-s70-was-recognized-as-the.jpg

Doogee S70 was recognized as the Analyst's Choice by Global Source

doogee-s70-winner-of-the-china.jpg

Doogee S70, Winner of the China Daily Innovation Award

the-doogee-team-at-the-autumn.jpg

The Doogee Team at the Autumn Global Sources Mobile Electronics Fair

doogee-is-in-the-top-20-most.jpg

Doogee is in the top 20 most Influential Chinese Mobile Phones

Related Links

Doogee S70 The World's First Rugged Gaming Smartphone!

DOOGEE S80 Digital Intercom Rugged Phone, Born for Extreme

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rIk-RfELGE