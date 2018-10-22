

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group (BABA) Monday announced the opening of two data centers in the UK, in addition to its Frankfurt and Dubai data centres launched in 2016.



Both the two new facilities have been opened in London and are the Chinese tech giant's first in Britain. The facilities will provide on-site support, including both security and engineering, as well as real-time monitoring and a ticketing system with SLA guarantees. The new data centres offer a wide range of Alibaba Cloud product lines, including: Elastic Computing, Storage, Database, Network, Application Services and Big Data Analytics.



Alibaba Cloud's local footprint is steadily increasing, with data centres across three EMEA locations: Frankfurt, Dubai, and now London.



'At Alibaba Cloud, we are - and always have been - committed to our customers. Our expansion into the United Kingdom, and by extension into Europe, is in direct response to the rapidly increasing demands we have seen for local facilities within the region,' said Yeming Wang, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud EMEA.



'Using AI-powered and data-driven technology, our latest data centres will offer customers complete access to our wide range of cloud services from machine learning capabilities to predictive data analytics - ensuring that we continue to offer an unparalleled level of service. We are incredibly proud to take this latest step in our continued investment in EMEA.'



