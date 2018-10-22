ANPR Technology Specialist RoadPixel Joins The Vaxtor Group of Specialist Video Analytics Companies

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, England, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vaxtor Technologies has acquired RoadPixel and is relocating its international headquarters from Spain to the UK. Together, the companies will become Vaxtor Recognition Technologies Ltd. The Vaxtor family of companies in the USA, Singapore, and Spain will continue to service their respective territories.

Frank Thomson, CEO of RoadPixel stated: "Joining forces with Vaxtor means that we will become a very significant player in the ANPR market with the combination of RoadPixel's advanced camera technology and Vaxtor's world class recognition software. We have been working closely with Juan Vercher and his very talented people for some time and we have great synergy and company cultures that are already very much aligned. In addition to our best of breed technologies, our combined personnel will be one of the most experienced and capable teams in the ANPR market."

Juan Vercher, CEO of Vaxtor Technologies added: "I really feel honoured leading Vaxtor Recognition Technologies and bringing on board recognized experts in the ANPR industry including Frank Thomson, Lawson Noble and their entire team. This will enhance and strengthen the relationship with our current technology partners and customers and will allow us to deliver next generation disruptive products thanks to our enhanced capabilities. The relationship and quality of service we provide to our customers and partners will remain the cornerstone of our values."

Strategic markets for the combined operations are Security, Parking, Traffic, Safe Cities, and Critical Infrastructure. These markets are key users for the Group's video analytics products including License Plate Recognition (LPR/ANPR/ALPR) and USDOT, Railway Carriage and Container Code Recognition as used by three of the USA's largest ports.