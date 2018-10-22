sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,30 Euro		-2,32
-3,43 %
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,90
65,14
20:30
64,90
65,14
20:30
22.10.2018 | 20:29
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

INGENICO GROUP: Update - Invitation Q3 2018 Call

Update - Q3 2018
Revenue Conference Call

Philippe Lazare
Chairman and CEO

is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference call on

Tuesday, October 23rd at 8am (CET)

Please dial the following numbers to join the call:

  • France Toll: +33 1 72 72 74 03
  • UK Toll: +44 20 7194 3759
  • USA Toll: +1 646 722 4916

Conference pin: 13948420#

A press release and a presentation will be available on www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) prior to the call at (7:45am).

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2221588/869668.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)