

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., continues to lead Republican Governor Rick Scott in the closely watched Florida Senate race, according to the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday.



The poll showed Nelson with a 52 percent to 46 percent lead over Scott among likely Florida voters, nearly unchanged from the 53 percent to 46 percent advantage for the incumbent in a poll conducted last month.



Nelson benefits from strong support among women, black, and Hispanic voters as well as a 60 percent to 38 percent advantage among independent voters. Scott leads among men and white voters.



'The Florida race is one of a handful of contests around the country that will decide control of the U.S. Senate,' said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. 'Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott have spent so many millions of dollars on television ads it is almost impossible to avoid seeing them.'



'At this point, Sen. Nelson's six-point overall lead is built on his large margin among independent voters,' he added. 'If that margin holds up, the senator will be difficult to beat.'



The poll showed only 2 percent of likely Florida voters remain undecided and just 4 percent of those who named a candidate say they might change their mind before Election Day.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,161 likely Florida voters was conducted October 17th through 21st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



