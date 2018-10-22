GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Terminates Agreement to Acquire Option on Kir Vit Gold Project

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / GoldON Resources Ltd. ('GoldON' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: GLD) announces that it has terminated the purchase agreement to acquire the right to earn a 100% interest in the Kir Vit gold project located near the Ontario-Quebec border from Teck Resources Limited as announced on August 29, 2018.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON Resources Ltd. is an exploration company geographically focused on the prolific mining belts of Ontario, Canada. Current properties include the Slate Falls gold-silver property in northwestern Ontario and the Rainy Gold project which is next to New Gold's Rainy River Mine. To view GoldON's latest presentation click here.

