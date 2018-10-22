sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Terminates Agreement to Acquire Option on Kir Vit Gold Project

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / GoldON Resources Ltd. ('GoldON' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: GLD) announces that it has terminated the purchase agreement to acquire the right to earn a 100% interest in the Kir Vit gold project located near the Ontario-Quebec border from Teck Resources Limited as announced on August 29, 2018.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON Resources Ltd. is an exploration company geographically focused on the prolific mining belts of Ontario, Canada. Current properties include the Slate Falls gold-silver property in northwestern Ontario and the Rainy Gold project which is next to New Gold's Rainy River Mine. To view GoldON's latest presentation click here.

For more information contact Michael Romanik.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed 'Michael Romanik'
Michael Romanik, President
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GoldON Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/526007/GoldON-Terminates-Agreement-to-Acquire-Option-on-Kir-Vit-Gold-Project


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE