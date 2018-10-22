Alimera Sciences, Inc.: Alimera Sciences Announces Six ILUVIEN(R) Posters to be Presented at 2018 American Academy of Ophthalmology

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announced that six posters on ILUVIEN® will be available during the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) at McCormick Place in Chicago, October 26-30. In addition, Alimera is sponsoring an educational event at the meeting.

"We continue to generate exciting data on ILUVIEN, including two posters from our ongoing prospective PALADIN study," said Dan Myers, CEO of Alimera. "We believe these results, along with other analyses, will continue to reinforce the benefits of controlling and limiting the recurrence of DME with our CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ delivery technology."

The posters are scheduled in South Hall A. They will also be available online during the meeting, at terminals in the convention center, and on the internet in the online Meeting Archive.

Sunday, October 28th 12:45 - 1:45 pm

PO218 - Reduced Treatment Burden and Retinal Thickness in Diabetic Macular Edema with Fluocinolone Acetonide: The PALADIN Study - Sam Mansour, MD, Virginia Retina Center, Warrenton, VA; The George Washington University, Washington, DC.

Monday, October 29th: 12:45 - 1:45 pm

PO511 - The Clinical Outcomes of the ILUVIEN (Fluocinolone Acetonide) Clinical Evidence Study in Portugal - Angela Maria Carneiro, MD, PhD, Hospital São João/ Faculty of Medicine of University of Porto, Porto, Portugal

PO518 - Prognostic Value of IOP Events with Prior Steroid for IOP Events With Fluocinolone Acetonide in the USER Study - David Chin Yee, MD, Georgia Retina, Sandy Springs, GA

PO519 - Area Over the Curve Analysis of Retinal Thickness Post Fluocinolone Acetonide and Ranibizumab: FAME vs. Protocol I - Baruch Kuppermann, MD Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine, CA

PO521 - Predictability of Prior Steroid Selection With 0.19-mg Fluocinolone Acetonide Implant in DME - Nathan Steinle, MD, California Retina Consultants, Santa Barbara, CA and Prema Abraham, MD, Black Hills Regional Eye Institute, Rapid City, SD

PO523 - Anatomical Assessment of Fluocinolone Acetonide (ILUVIEN) for DME in the PALADIN Study - David Eichenbaum, MD, Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida, Clearwater, FL

Alimera Sciences is also sponsoring an educational event, "Microdose of Reality Event Two," Saturday, Oct. 27, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Marriot Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place, Grand Horizon B, Level 4. This Alimera-sponsored panel will discuss real-world DME data and key new findings. Register at: https://scimedica.wufoo.com/forms/microdose-of-reality-2018/.

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant approved in the U.S. to treat diabetic macular edema in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. Each ILUVIEN implant is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months to treat the disease consistently every day. See www.ILUVIEN.com.

About Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

DME, the primary cause of vision loss associated with diabetic retinopathy, is a disease affecting the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. When the blood vessel leakage associated with diabetic retinopathy results in swelling of the macula, the condition is called DME. The onset of DME is painless and may go unreported by the patient until it manifests with the blurring of central vision or acute vision loss. The severity of this blurring may range from mild to profound loss of vision. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic Retinopathy found that over a 10-year period approximately 19% of people with diabetes included in the study were diagnosed with DME. All people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing DME. As the population of people with diabetes increases, Alimera expects the annual incidence of diagnosed DME to increase, as well.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.



www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. Alimera's commitment to retina specialists and their patients is manifest in Alimera's product and development portfolio. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that Alimera anticipates that clinical results will continue to reinforce the benefits of controlling and limiting the recurrence of DME with Alimera's delivery technology and that Alimera expects that as the population of people with diabetes increases, the annual incidence of diagnosed DME will also increase. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors which could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (a) unexpected clinical results, (b) the annual incidence of diagnosed DME may not increase as diabetes increases due to new medical treatments or other factors not currently contemplated, and (c) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Alimera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Alimera's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2018, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Additional factors may also be set forth in those sections of Alimera's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2018, to be filed with the SEC in November 2018.

