

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $215 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $215 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96



