sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,70 Euro		-0,64
-1,55 %
WKN: 856942 ISIN: US9897011071 Ticker-Symbol: ZB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,35
40,675
22.10.
39,50
39,67
22.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA40,70-1,55 %