Award-Winning Accountancy Firm Kingston Smith Joins Expatland's London E-Team

Top 20 accountancy firm Kingston Smith LLP has joined Expatland's London E-Team. The firm will provide tax and accountancy services to the London E-Team's clients.

Kingston Smith is a founding member of Morison KSi. This international association provides consultancy in cross-border accounting, auditing and tax from over 85 partner offices. With deep insight into the issues facing expats, Kingston Smith is a name that inspires confidence.

The Expatland Global Network is assembling E-Teams in major expat destinations. Each team brings together vetted professionals who offer essential services to expats. Through one point of contact, they can access expert advice and local insight on all aspects of moving to, and living in, a location.

John Marcarian, founder of the Expatland Global Network, says, "Kingston Smith has shown unfaltering confidence in the E-Team concept. As a renowned accountancy firm with global outreach, it will be a great asset to our fast-growing London E-Team."

Mike Scoltock, partner at Kingston Smith, comments, "This is an excellent opportunity for us and represents a natural fit for our highly experienced team of advisers. Expatland is building a reputation as a trusted community of expat service providers. We are looking forward to supporting E-Team's clients through our dedicated range of tax, accountancy and advisory services. We are also eager to begin working with partners, to provide holistic expat support."

Richard Feakins, Expatland London E-Team leader, says, "Bringing Kingston Smith onboard is a reflection of the quality of the Expatland offering. We are delighted to welcome Mike and his team and look forward to working together to assist expats moving to London."

'Expatland' origins

Expatland began as a best-selling book by John Marcarian, written in 2015. Expanding on this idea, John launched the Expatland Global Network in 2018. His aim was to support people all over the world who are looking to join the vast, dynamic expat community. E-Teams in major expat destinations will deliver vital expat services, alongside destination-specific insight.

E-Team members are non-competitive and share leads, fostering business growth. Each member contributes to city-specific editions of the Expatland book. These are free-to-download and packed with locally-focused advice, tips and case studies.

The Expatland Global Network is expanding rapidly. There are now E-Teams in Sydney, Melbourne, LA, Singapore, Auckland and London.

Businesses interested in joining an E-Team in their city can get in touch with Expatland: http://www.expatland.com/contact/

