Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2018) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Martin Schultz has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

