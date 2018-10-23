

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release September figures for supermarket sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, sales were up 0.1 percent on year.



Japan also will see September figures for department store sales, both nationwide and in the Tokyo region. In August, nationwide sales were down 0.2 percent on year, while they jumped an annual 1.6 percent in Tokyo.



Japan will also see final September numbers for machine tool orders; the previous reading suggested an increase of 2.8 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide consumer price information from September; in August, the inflation rate was 2.3 percent.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday for Chulalongkorn and will re-open on Wednesday.



