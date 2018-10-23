Meets growing demand for secure mobile authentication in banking, payment, government, automotive and enterprise apps

As smartphones and tablets are increasingly used to access critical apps and services, there is a growing demand for highly secure in-app user authentication. Ksmartech a Korean security and certification leader has expanded its partnership with Trustonic to secure its digital One-Time-Password (OTP) service on all Android and iOS devices.

Ksmartech's digital authentication services are already widely available on Android devices it is used by Hana Card to protect its customers enabling secure OTP generation within banking and financial services applications at the click of a button. The new OTP solution integrates Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) to expand support to iPhones and deliver secure authentication across all consumer devices.

Sunho Jung, CEO of Ksmartech, comments: "Trustonic is the only security software vendor that could meet our needs. Securing our OTP service on Android devices has been a huge success so now is the right time to expand our relationship to enable developers to secure apps for all of their users, whatever device they are using. With a single SDK, app developers in Korean banks and enterprises can now eliminate hardware tokens, which users dislike, and secure OTPs inside both iOS and Android apps. We are already working with clients on multiple projects and look forward to announcing commercial roll outs later this year."

Ben Cade, CEO of Trustonic explains "We are committed to making life easier for mobile app developers to deliver highly secure apps for consumers, whatever device they are using. In collaboration with Ksmartech, we are increasing mobile security while also making apps faster and easier to use. Consumers can now receive the same secure user experience, regardless of the device or operating system, and all app developers need is a single SDK."

Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) solution offers a single SDK and API set for developers to integrate software and hardware security into their applications.

Learn how Trustonic Application Protection can protect your critical financial services apps.

About Trustonic

Trustonic's mission is to embed the best security into the world's smart devices and to empower mobile and IoT developers to build the trust required to deliver simple, fast and secure apps and services. The Trustonic hardware-backed security platform is embedded in more than 1.5 billion devices including those from Samsung, vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, LG, Meizu and Gionee. Trustonic's mobile app protection solutions secure critical apps for banks, FinTechs, payment providers, cryptocurrency platforms, automotive manufacturers, mobile network operators and government bodies. Companies using Trustonic solutions include Symantec VIP, Samsung Knox, Samsung Pay, Alipay and WeChat Pay. Trustonic was formed in 2012 as a joint venture between Arm and Gemalto.

www.trustonic.com

About Ksmartech

Ksmartech specializes in the development of wired and wireless services. The company's expertise is in successful system integration projects for financial institutions and telecommunication companies. Ksmartech also has a long-standing venture business with successful R&D achievements in short range wireless communication. The company's goal is to provide services related to the security and certification of all elements necessary for connecting people, things, objects, IoT (Internet of Thing) endpoints and smart cars.

