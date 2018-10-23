HFF Securities Limited (HFFS) acted as exclusive financial adviser on the acquisition and financing of London Executive Offices (LEO).

LEO is the U.K.'s largest premium serviced office operator with revenues of circa GBP 100M. It commands a leading position in the market with circa 90 percent plus occupancy, in excess of three years length of stay and a significantly diversified customer base. LEO has over 760,000 square feet (NIA) of workspace in Belgravia, Mayfair, Midtown and the City. Key owned assets include 33 St James Square, Central Court, 1 Cornhill, 78-79 Pall Mall, 53 Davies Street, 2 Eaton Gate, 84 Brook Street, Hudson House, 288 Bishopsgate, 16 Old Queen Street and 17 Cavendish Square.

The HFF team advised the buyer, who will remain confidential, on the acquisition as well as placed a five-year acquisition facility with Citigroup, London Branch (Citi).

From HFF, the transaction team was led by senior managing director Rajan Somchand. Senior managing director Jamie Pope, senior director Edward Bradford and associate Karan Mahajan were part of the advisory team.

"This is the first corporate acquisition executed by HFF London and showcases how we can use our platform to execute complex deals for our client base," Somchand said.

Additionally, the HFF debt placement team working on behalf of the buyer included senior managing director Michael Kavanau and director Brad Greenway.

"HFF was pleased to advise the buyer on its debt financing, which was aggressively bid through the stack by the market," Kavanau said.

"The LEO transaction is a perfect showcase for our integrated advisory business, as it benefited from our corporate finance and real estate investment expertise, and deep knowledge of the debt capital and derivatives market," Pope added.

About HFF

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.

