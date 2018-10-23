Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2018) - Sojourn Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SOJ) ("Sojourn") announces that it has granted 5,550,000 stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15.

The stock options have been granted pursuant to Sojourn's stock option plan and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the stock options vest as to one-sixth immediately, and one-sixth each quarter thereafter.

Tyler Ruks

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, Telephone: 1 (604) 649-8778, Email: truks@sojournexploration.com

