

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $27.12 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $2.29 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $212.57 million from $163.26 million last year.



Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance:



