

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) reported that total production for the third quarter of 2018 was 7.5 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe, 39% higher than in the second quarter and close to the pre-earthquake level of 7.6 mmboe produced in the fourth quarter of 2017.



The PNG LNG Project achieved annualised production rates of 8.9 MTPA for the quarter, 9.0 MTPA for September and a daily rate of 9.2 MTPA, the highest rates since the Project came onstream in 2014. Oil Search-operated production continued to improve and is expected to be progressively restored over the coming months.



Total revenue rose 81% quarter-over-quarter to US$474.9 million, the highest quarterly revenue achieved since the fourth quarter of 2014. This was underpinned by a 68% lift in LNG and gas sales and a 31% increase in liquids sales, combined with higher realised LNG and gas prices (up 18%) and oil and condensate prices (up 5%).



As a result of the excellent performance from the PNG LNG Project since it recommenced production following the earthquake, the lower end of the 2018 full year production guidance range has been increased, with production now expected to be between 25 and 26 mmboe. The unit production cost guidance range has been narrowed, to US$11.50 - 12.50 per boe, while guidance for other operating costs and depreciation and amortisation is unchanged.



Based on the strong performance by the PNG LNG Project since the recommencement of production post the earthquake, the company increased the lower end of 2018 full year production to a range of 25 mmboe - 26 mmboe from the prior outlook of 24 mmboe - 26 mmboe, while guidance for full year unit operating costs has been narrowed, to US$11.50 - 12.50 per boe, from US$11 - 13 per boe previously.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX