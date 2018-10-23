

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, skyrocketing almost 170 points or 7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,650-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to ongoing geopolitical concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday with gains across the board - particularly among the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index soared 104.41 points or 4.09 percent to finish at 2,654.88 after trading between 2,565.64 and 2,675.41. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 61.92 points or 4.90 percent to end at 1,325.73.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank jumped 3.01 percent, while Bank of China collected 2.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 2.74 percent, China Merchants Bank gained 2.70 percent, China Life Insurance soared 7.12 percent, China Petroleum and chemical (Sinopec) advanced 2.38 percent, PetroChina gathered 2.11 percent, China Shenhua Energy gathered 3.06 percent, Gemdale climbed 3.59 percent, Poly Developments spiked 4.48 percent, China Vanke soared 5.84 percent and CITIC Securities surged 10.01 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks failed to hold an early upward move Monday, eventually closing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



The Dow shed 126.93 points or 0.50 percent to 25,317.41, while the NASDAQ added 19.60 points or 0.26 percent to 7,468.26 and the S&P 500 fell 11.90 points or 0.43 percent to 2,755.88.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility. Stocks initially benefited from a continued rally in China.



Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders remain concerned about global economic growth and recent geopolitical tensions.



Crude oil futures were little changed on Monday, with traders appearing uncertain about the impact of U.S. Iranian sanctions on global crude supply. Traders also followed the ongoing U.S.-Saudi Arabia spat regarding the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $69.36 a barrel.



