

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the second quarter of fiscal Year 2019 rose to $64.18 million from $56.36 million last year. GAAP earnings per share grew 15 percent to $0.38, from $0.33 in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 26 percent to $0.49, compared to $0.39 in the same quarter a year ago.



Quarterly sales were $691 million, up 9 percent in US dollars and 10 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share and revenues of $688.93 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Logitech confirmed its fiscal year 2019 outlook of 9 to 11 percent sales growth in constant currency and $325 million to $335 million in non-GAAP operating income.



