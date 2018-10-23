

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced that Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) will pay a $65 million penalty following the Attorney General's investigation into the bank's fraudulent statements to investors in connection with its 'cross-sell' business model, related sales practices, and the bank's publicly reported cross-sell metrics.



'Cross-sell' refers to the process of selling new financial products and/or services to an existing customer.?Wells Fargo represented to investors its ability to increase revenues and better serve customers by pursuing its purportedly superior cross-sell strategy; it also regularly reported cross-sell metrics that supposedly reflected the success of that strategy.



However, Wells Fargo failed to disclose to investors that the success of its cross-sell efforts was built on sales practice misconduct at the bank. Driven by strict and unrealistic sales goals, employees in Wells Fargo's Community Bank division engaged in fraudulent sales practices, including the opening of millions of fake deposit and credit card accounts without customers' knowledge. Through a significant incentive compensation program, employees who met these targets were eligible for promotions and bonuses, while employees who did not meet the sales targets faced relentless pressure and even termination.



Separately, Wells Fargo said, 'We are pleased to reach this agreement. Wells Fargo did not admit liability, and we believe that putting this matter behind us is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders, including customers. The settlement costs have been previously accrued.'



