

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - A San Francisco judge denied Monsanto's request to nix a $250 million award to a man who said he got terminal cancer from Roundup weedkiller.



But the judge is also slashing that man's punitive award down to about $39 million.



Former school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson was the first cancer patient to take Monsanto to trial, claiming Roundup gave him non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Jurors sided with Johnson and awarded him $250 million in punitive damages (to punish Monsanto) and about $39 million in compensatory damages (for Johnson's lost income, pain and suffering).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX