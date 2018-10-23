

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Tuesday, tracking the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen amid worries about global economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions. Investors are also cautious as they focus on several upcoming corporate earnings results due this week.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 396.09 points or 1.75 percent to 22,218.73, after falling to a low of 22,202.89 earlier. Japanese shares eked out modest gains on Monday.



Among the major exporters, Canon is declining more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by almost 1 percent and Sony is down 0.5 percent.



Among auto makers, Honda is lower by more than 1 percent, while Toyota is rising almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are declining more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is down almost 2 percent and Inpex is losing almost 3 percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.



In the tech sector, Advantest is lower by almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the worst performers, Toto is falling more than 6 percent, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Daiwa House Industry and Toyo Seikan Group are losing more than 5 percent each. Screen Holdings is lower by almost 5 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release September figures for supermarket sales as well as department store sales, and final September numbers for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday for a second straight session as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility. A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on new home sales, durable goods orders, and consumer sentiment in the coming days.



While the Nasdaq rose 19.60 points or 0.3 percent to 7,468.63, the Dow slid 126.93 points or 0.5 percent to 25,317.41 and the S&P 500 fell 11.90 points or 0.4 percent to 2,755.88.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Monday as investor focus returned to impending U.S sanctions against Iran. WTI crude for November added $0.05 or 0.07 percent to close at $69.17 a barrel on expiration day.



