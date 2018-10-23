Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Oct 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the appointment of three additional partners to support delivery of Wylfa Newydd - each one a significant UK employer.Assuming a successful project outcome, Hitachi will deliver the Nuclear Island and Architect Engineering for the proposed Wylfa Newydd development on the Isle of Anglesey, under contract to Horizon Nuclear Power (also a Hitachi, Ltd. Subsidiary).Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, will support on Civil Engineering design for the Nuclear Island; KBR will work on Project Controls; and Wood, a UK headquartered global engineering firm, will support Architect Engineering.Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe Project Director Eric Chassard said:"Wood, has been involved in every nuclear new build in UK history. KBR and Atkins are also world leaders in their fields - with clear and proven experience on projects of this scale and complexity. The pedigree, expertise and detailed knowledge of all three partners are second to none."We are rapidly developing a team of the world's most capable companies as we prepare to deliver the Nuclear Island and Architect Engineering for Wylfa Newydd, and couldn't have found stronger partners to support us."This is one more step in the UK's growing domestic expertise around UK ABWR technology. A chance for UK workforces to play a role at the heart of technical delivery for the Wylfa Newydd project, and to further spread the economic benefit through the UK supply chain."Once operational, Horizon's plant at Wylfa Newydd will produce some 2.9GW of clean, secure and affordable electricity - and its development will provide once-in-a-generation economic opportunities for the UK nuclear industry, and the region of North West Wales."Horizon Nuclear Power is developing plans to build at least 5.8GW of new nuclear power generation plant at Wylfa on the Isle of Anglesey and Oldbury-on-Severn in South Gloucestershire. Its power station sites will employ up to 850 people each once operational with a construction workforce expected to peak at 9,000.Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Ltd. - in collaboration with Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. - will work under contract to Horizon as Architect Engineer for the project, and as provider of Engineering and Procurement for the Nuclear Island. The Architect Engineer is responsible for design integration and technical consistency across all aspects of the plant.Each partner will operate directly under contract to Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Ltd. and these contracts reflect the significant work underway to support preparation for construction of the plant.About Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Ltd.Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Ltd. provides local management and delivery of Hitachi's nuclear business in the UK and Europe, drawing on expertise and products which have been developed through our extensive experience in the civil nuclear sector. Hitachi Nuclear Energy Europe, Ltd. is a UK-registered 100% subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. The company was formed in 2015 and began operations on 1st April 2016.Hitachi is a leading provider of nuclear goods and service worldwide, largely working through our joint venture with General Electric - Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. Hitachi's nuclear expertise spans design, manufacture, inspection, installation, pre-operation, and maintenance of nuclear equipment. The company also delivers integrated project management, and has been involved with the successful delivery of 23 reactors to date.About Our PartnersSNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins plc on July 3, 2017. Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing some 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe. Atkins builds long term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees are proud to build what matters. Teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions - including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance - to clients in oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure and power.KBR (Kellogg, Brown and Root (KBR) Limited, United Kingdom) is a leading global provider of full life-cycle professional services, project delivery and technologies supporting the Government Services and Hydrocarbons markets, creating exceptional value for customers, employees and shareholders. KBR has a rich history acting as a programme management contractor on many of the world's largest and most complex programmes and with an excess of 30,000 employees operating in over 40 countries, KBR is one of the world's premiere engineering, procurement, construction and programme management companies.Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. Wood operates in more than 60 countries, employing around 60,000 people, with revenues of over $10 billion. Wood provides performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets, including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, power & process, environment and infrastructure, clean energy, mining, nuclear, and general industrial sector.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.