Guotai Junan Receives the "2018 Exceptional Contribution to Poverty Relief Award of the Chinese Securities and Futures Industry"

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan was rewarded the "Exceptional Contribution to Poverty Relief Award" in the 2018 Poverty Relief Conference of the Chinese Securities and Futures Industry.

The Guotai Junan "Build His and Her Future" project and Guotai Junan futures "Insurance + Futures" rubber project received "The Best Poverty Relief Project in Education Award" and "The Most Innovative Financial Product for Poverty Relief" respectively.

Since 2016, Guotai Junan has been helping out Ji'an County, Jiangxi Province; Qianshan City, Anhui Province; Puge County, Sichuan Province with multifaceted assistance work including industry assistance, education assistance and human resources assistance. By the end of 2017, Guotai Junan Poverty Relief Project has contributed 31 million yuan to that cause altogether.

During the course of striking down poverty, Guotai Junan has been taking advantage of its professional understanding of the capital market to help to lift regional industries out of poverty. By the end of 2017, Guotai Junan had completed its service in 12 poor counties in total, with six in process, collecting funds as much as 10,682 million yuan for local enterprises.

The 2018 Poverty Relief Conference of the Chinese Securities and Futures Industry is instructed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development of China, hosted by the Securities Association of China and China Futures Association, organized by "Brokerage China, Securities Times."