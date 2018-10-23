Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its participation at the 2018 Gartner Data Analytics Summit in Frankfurt, Germany, taking place October 23-24th. Named a September 2018Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning, and recognized by CNBC as one of the most promising up-and-coming companies with the potential to transform industries, Immuta enables algorithm-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for increased access and control to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science teams to work with all of an organization's data without being hamstrung by complex security regulations or information governance policies.

Immuta activities at the Gartner Data Analytics Summit in Frankfurt include:

Booth S18: The company will showcase its data management platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI.

The company will showcase its data management platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI. Wednesday, October 24, 10:05 10:25 AM: Matt Vogt, Immuta's Sr. Solution Architect, will present, "Machine Learning Is Your Privacy at Stake?" The session will focus on the conflicts between privacy and machine learning and common concerns such as link attacks and profiling. Vogt will also explore strategies that allow usage of personal information while protecting privacy, including concepts around consent and analytical context and techniques for implementing privacy by design a cornerstone of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.



Additional Resources:

About Gartner Data Analytics Summits 2018

Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. The conference will give you the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, BI, and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes. Find out more information about your nearest event: https://www.gartner.com/events/.

About Immuta

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company's hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

