TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a contract by an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) for the engineering of the subsea system for the proposed Liza Phase 2 project.

Following engineering and subject to requisite government approvals, project sanction and an authorization to proceed with the next phase, TechnipFMC will then manufacture and deliver the subsea equipment. Delivery would include 30 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, as well as eight manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

"We are very pleased that ExxonMobil has selected TechnipFMC to commence engineering for the Liza Phase 2 subsea equipment. We share ExxonMobil's values of collaboration, trust, and overall commitment to operational excellence and the successful long-term development of the project," said Doug Pferdehirt, CEO of TechnipFMC.

In support of this project, TechnipFMC will continue hiring and training Guyanese engineers.

The Liza Phase 2 development is located approximately 193 km (120 miles) offshore Guyana on the Stabroek Block with water depths of 1,500 m (4,900 ft) to 1,900 m (6,200 ft). ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), is the operator.

