Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Idorsia announces that Simon Jose is to join the company as Chief Commercial Officer

Idorsia announces that Simon Jose is to join the company as Chief Commercial Officer

As Chief Commercial Officer Simon Jose will join the Idorsia Executive Committee

Simon's first priority will be to establish a commercial organization

Allschwil, Switzerland - October 23, 2018

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Simon Jose will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer on December 1, 2018. Mr. Jose will also be a member of the Idorsia Executive Committee.

Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

"I am very pleased and honored that Simon Jose has joined the team at Idorsia. Simon will be key to realizing the full potential of our assets and making strategic decisions on how to commercialize them. Simon brings a wealth of experience and broad expertise covering the General Practitioner market as well as specialty care. He also brings the necessary understanding of the US environment. I look forward to working with Simon as he creates and builds our commercial organization to deliver our innovative therapies to patients."

Simon Jose commented:

"I was attracted to Idorsia by the quality and breadth of the pipeline. It has great potential across a number of different medical settings, which from a commercial perspective, is incredibly exciting and challenging. As I have learned more about Idorsia and the people working there, it is clear that the pipeline is borne from a focus on quality science and a commitment to patients, two attributes which personally drive me. I have been struck by the enthusiasm and passion I have experienced at Idorsia and relish the opportunity to build a successful commercial organization from the ground up."

About Simon Jose

Simon Jose is a British national with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 7 years in the US. In that time, he has held various commercial roles of growing responsibility, gaining experience in sales, managing and launching multi-billion dollar products, developing global strategies, and working with R&D to develop competitive pipelines. In 2008, Simon was appointed as General Manager of GSK's home market in the UK. In 2012, Simon was appointed President of Stiefel, a global specialty dermatology company recently acquired by GSK. In this role Simon led the Global Executive Team, managing an organization of 3'000 people, through a period of significant change. From 2015 and immediately prior to Idorsia, Simon was the Senior Vice President, Head Global Franchises & Platforms at GSK where he led combined commercial and medical teams for Respiratory, Immuno-Inflammation, Oncology, and Infectious Diseases.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 700 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

