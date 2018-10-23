GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 30 September 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 October 2018

PRESS RELEASE

GAM Holding AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 30 September 2018

Group assets under management, including investment management and private labelling, of CHF 146.1 billion¹ at 30 September 2018, down from CHF 163.8 billion at 30 June 2018

The unconstrained/absolute return bond ("ARBF") strategies contributed CHF 10.8 billion² to the decrease in assets under management

Investment management: Assets under management of CHF 66.8 billion¹, down from CHF 84.4 billion at 30 June 2018, driven by the decline in ARBF-related assets under management as well as net outflows from non-ARBF strategies and negative foreign exchange and market movements Non-ARBF strategies recorded net outflows of CHF 5.3 billion, against challenging market conditions for the industry and the impact from ARBF-related matters in August and September Improving net flow trend in October 2018, so far, with net outflows diminishing

Private labelling: Assets under management of CHF 79.3 billion, compared to CHF 79.4 billion at 30 June 2018 as net inflows of CHF 0.4 billion and positive market movements were offset by negative foreign exchange movements

Immediate and near-term measures being implemented to support the Group's profitability

Group CEO Alexander S. Friedman said: "The consequences of the suspension of an ARBF investment director marked a clear setback for GAM. We are taking immediate and near-term measures to support GAM's profitability. We have a stable and diversified business that we continue to build upon and we remain fully focused on delivering the investment returns expected by our clients."

Investment management

Assets under management decreased to CHF 66.8 billion¹ from CHF 84.4 billion as at 30 June 2018, mainly driven by a decrease in ARBF-related assets under management of CHF 10.8 billion², as well as net outflows of CHF 5.3 billion from non-ARBF strategies and negative foreign exchange and market movements of CHF 1.5 billion. During Q3 2018 the market environment continued to be challenging with clients remaining risk averse. In addition, the net outflow trend at GAM was impacted by ARBF-related matters in August and September.

All teams at GAM remain focused on working with its clients. During October 2018, so far, GAM has seen an improving flow trend with net outflows diminishing.

Investment performance continued to be strong, with 68% of investment management assets in funds outperforming their respective benchmark over the three-year period to 30 September 2018 (56% as at 30 June 2018). Over the five-year period, 54% of assets in funds were outperforming (57% as at 30 June 2018). Looking at Morningstar data, 77% and 78% (76% and 78% respectively as at 30 June 2018) of GAM's applicable investment management assets in funds are outperforming their respective peer groups.

Assets under management movements (CHF bn)

Capability Opening AuM

30.06.2018 Net flows Liquidated/

in liquidation Market/FX

movements Closing AuM

30.09.2018 Absolute return (excl. ARBF) 3.4 (0.7) - (0.1) 2.6 Fixed income 38.6 (2.6) - (0.7) 35.3 Equity 12.5 (1.1) - (0.4) 11.0 Systematic 4.6 0.1 - (0.1) 4.6 Multi asset 9.3 (0.7) - 0.0 8.6 Alternatives 5.0 (0.3) - (0.2) 4.5 Total excluding ARBF 73.4 (5.3) - (1.5) 66.6 ARBF* 11.0 (3.2) (7.7) 0.1 0.2 Total 84.4 (8.5) (7.7) (1.4) 66.8¹

¹Excluding CHF 1.9 billion ARBF-related assets in funds and CHF 0.4 billion ARBF-related assets in mandates that have subsequently been liquidated or will be liquidated in the coming months, depending on market conditions.



²Including CHF 5.4 billion ARBF-related assets in funds liquidated by 30 September 2018 and CHF 1.9 billion ARBF-related assets in funds and CHF 0.4 billion ARBF-related assets in mandates that have subsequently been liquidated or will be liquidated in the coming months, depending on market conditions.



* As at 30 June 2018 including CHF 8.3 billion of assets in ARBF funds and CHF 2.7 billion of assets in ARBF-related mandates.

Excluding ARBF, the absolute return capability recorded net outflows of CHF 0.7 billion, mainly driven by the GAM Star Global Rates fund.

In fixed income, net outflows totalled CHF 2.6 billion. The GAM Star Credit Opportunities strategy, which predominantly invests in subordinated debt of investment grade or high quality issuers, experienced net outflows following a strong period of growth in assets under management since the beginning of 2017. The GAM Local Emerging Bond fund, which invests in debt of emerging countries denominated in or pegged to the respective local currency, recorded net outflows as clients became risk averse to emerging market assets in an environment of rising US interest rates and trade tensions.

In equity, net outflows were CHF 1.1 billion, with main outflows from the GAM Japan Equity and the GAM Star Continental European Equity funds, partly offset by some inflows into the GAM Health Innovation fund.

Systematic strategies recorded net inflows of CHF 0.1 billion, driven by inflows into the GAM Systematic Core Macro fund.

In multi asset products, redemptions of CHF 0.7 billion came mainly from institutional mandates in Switzerland.

Net outflows of CHF 0.3 billion in alternatives largely reflected redemptions in the GAM Commodity fund and in the fund of hedge funds business.

Private labelling

Assets under management in private labelling, which provides management company services for third parties, totalled CHF 79.3 billion compared to CHF 79.4 billion as at 30 June 2018. Net inflows amounted to CHF 0.4 billion, while market and foreign exchange movements led to a CHF 0.5 billion decrease in assets under management.

Assets under management movements (CHF bn)

Fund domicile Opening AuM

30.06.2018 Net flows Market/FX

movements Closing AuM

30.09.2018 Switzerland 34.2 (0.3) 0.4 34.3 Rest of Europe 45.2 0.7 (0.9) 45.0 Total 79.4 0.4 (0.5) 79.3

Update on ARBF funds in liquidation

The key priorities in liquidating the ARBF funds have been to protect clients' interests through the timely distribution of the liquidation proceeds and maximisation of value for investors. To date, between 82% to 91% of the Luxembourg and Irish-domiciled UCITS funds, and 66% to 72% of the assets in the Cayman and Australian feeder funds have been returned. Remaining assets will be liquidated over the coming months, dependent on market conditions. GAM expects to make further disbursements to investors in Q4 2018.

Update on strategic priorities

The key immediate and near term focus of the Group is on taking action to support profitability. GAM has identified levers that give the company more flexibility to meet this objective through adjusting discretionary spend, the level and timing of investment across the business and building further on its previously identified efficiency gains.

GAM continues to ensure the appropriate levels of investments required are made to build a well-controlled and scalable platform that will support business growth whilst recognising the decline in earnings related to the ARBF strategies.

The company has further enhanced its organisational structure in recent months, including the elevation of its Head of Investments to the Group Management Board and the creation of a front office control function.

GAM plans to update on its strategic priorities by its full-year results on 21 February 2019.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Hugh Scott-Barrett said: "The Board, together with management, remains focused on treating all our clients fairly, delivering on their expectations, stabilising the business and taking appropriate measures to support the Group's profitability. As stated in August, we continue to review all avenues to optimise shareholder value."

Outlook

Since the second quarter of this year, the industry has experienced more challenging market conditions which are likely to continue in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAM remains focused on protecting its clients' interests and completing the liquidation of the ARBF portfolios. With its differentiated and specialised product offering, GAM continues to be well positioned to capture investor demand. The Group's on-going focus is on delivering strong investment performance for its clients, while taking immediate and near-term action to support profitability.

Forthcoming events:

21 February 2019 Full-year results 2018 17 April 2019 Interim management statement Q1 2019

