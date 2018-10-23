Biogen Inc.; UCB: UCB and Biogen Announce Topline Results from a Phase 2b Study of Dapirolizumab Pegol in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

BRUSSELS, Belgium and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2018. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced top-line results from a Phase 2b study evaluating the safety and efficacy of dapirolizumab pegol (DZP), an anti-CD40L pegylated Fab, in adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) despite receiving standard-of-care treatment such as corticosteroids, anti-malarials and non-biological immunosuppressants.

The primary endpoint of the study to demonstrate a dose response at 24 weeks on the British Isles Lupus Assessment Group (BILAG)-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) was not met (p=0.06). The study did demonstrate consistent and potentially meaningful improvements for the majority of clinical endpoints in patients treated with DZP compared with placebo. In addition, biomarker data demonstrated evidence of proof of biology. DZP was well tolerated and demonstrated an acceptable safety profile.

Biogen and UCB continue to further evaluate these data while assessing potential next steps. The companies expect to present this data at a future scientific forum.

About Dapirolizumab Pegol

Dapirolizumab pegol is an investigational anti-CD40L pegylated Fab being developed in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) jointly by UCB and Biogen. Through interactions with its receptor, CD40, CD40L plays an important role in regulating interactions between T cells and other immune cells, notably B cells and antigen presenting cells, and thus affects several important functional events thought to be involved in autoimmune disease.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.5 billion in 2017. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, and today has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimer's disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.comand follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

