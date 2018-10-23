Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET)

? Third quarter 2018

Revenues for the third quarter of 2018 reached €305.9 million, growth of +7% compared to the same period in 2017 1 , like for like.

Eurotunnel Eurotunnel Le Shuttle revenues increased by +6% to €190.7 million Railway Network revenues increased by +9% to €80.8 million, due in large part to the launch of the direct service from London to Amsterdam



Europorte: revenues increased by +1% to €29.4 million

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group stated:"In the third quarter, the Group again increased its revenue by +7%. We also continue to prepare for Brexit as we have done over the past two years. We are confident that after Brexit, we shall continue to improve our quality of service and competitive position"

1 All comparisons with the revenues of the first nine months of 2017 are made at the average exchange rate for the first nine months of 2018 of £1=€1.130.

? Third quarter of 2018: key events

Group First bond issue in the form of Green Bonds for an amount of €550 million.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight service had the best traffic for the months of July and August in its history, also setting a record for a third quarter; Passenger traffic had its best month of September since 1999 and its best third quarter since 1998 with 240,268 and 918,128 vehicles transported respectively; Eurostar established a new all-time record quarter with a +12% increase in traffic compared to the third quarter of 2017; Agreement with High Speed 1, Lisea and SNCF Réseau to study the prospect of a high-speed rail link between London and Bordeaux; Launch of the partnership between Eurotunnel, High Speed 1, Infrabel and SNCF Réseau to deploy ERTMS on the Paris-Brussels-London routes; More than 40 departmental, administrative and stakeholder visits and working groups from France, UK and Europe were organised in the third quarter of 2018, bringing the number of visits to more than 500 since the Brexit announcement.



Europorte Continued growth and renewal of contracts with historical customers; Signing of several structural contracts, in particular a 3-year contract with the Total Group, which will start on 1 January 2019 with the development of mainline transport in France as part of its development in Germany; Strengthening of the industrial activities of Europorte Services (formerly Socorail); Restart of railway activities at the Feyzin and Donges sites.



ElecLink Infrastructure of the Coquelles convertor station nearing completion. Installation of active electrical components in progress, including 4 Siemens transformers delivered to the site; Infrastructure of the Folkestone convertor station well under way. Installation of the active electric elements by the end of the year, including 3 out of 4 Siemens transformers delivered to the site.



? REVENUES: THIRD QUARTER

Revenues for the third quarter (1 July to 30 September)

Revenues (€ million) 3rd quarter

2018

un-audited 3rd quarter

2017

restated* Change 3rd quarter

2017

published** Shuttle Services 190.7 179.8 +6% 179.3 Railway Network 80.8 74.2 +9% 73.8 Other revenues 5.0 4.2 +19% 4.3 Sub-total Eurotunnel 276.5 258.2 +7% 257.4 Europorte 29.4 29.0 +1% 29.0 Revenues 305.9 287.2 +7% 286.4 Restated at the average exchange rate for the first nine months of 2018: £1=€1.130 Average exchange rate for the first nine months of 2017: £1=€1.142

A. Group

The consolidated revenue for the Group reached €305.9 million, an increase of +7% at a constant exchange rate.

B. Eurotunnel

At €276.5 million, revenues for the Fixed Link showed an increase of +7% for the third quarter of 2018.

Revenues from the Shuttle business reached €190.7 million, an increase of +6% compared to the same period last year, largely due to an increase in yield.

Revenues from the Railway Network grew by +9%, largely due to the increase in Eurostar traffic, through the opening of the direct London to Amsterdam one-way service and by an increase in other services.

C. Rail freight operators: Europorte and its subsidiaries

Europorte further increased its revenues by +1% to €29.4 million.

Revenues for the first nine months (1 January to 30 September)

Revenues (€ million) Year to date

30 Sept 2018

un-audited Year to date

30 Sept 2017

restated* Change Year to date

30 Sept 2017

published** Shuttle Services 486.5 461.8 +5% 464.0 Railway Network 228.4 218.6 +4% 219.7 Other revenues 12.2 11.4 +7% 11.5 Sub-total Eurotunnel 727.1 691.8 +5% 695.2 Europorte 89.2 88.2 +1% 88.2 Revenues 816.3 780.0 +5% 783.4 Restated at the average exchange rate for the first nine months of 2018: £1=€1.130 Average exchange rate for the first nine months of 2017: £1=€1.142

For the first nine months of the year, up to the end of September 2018, revenues for the Eurotunnel Group reached €816.3 million (+5%).

Revenues from Shuttle Services grew by +5% to €486.5 million;

Revenues from the use of the Railway Network, increased by +4% to €228.4 million;

Europorte revenue increased by +1% to €89.2 million.

? FIXED LINK TRAFFIC

Traffic for the third quarter (1 July to 30 September)

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 414,584 402,796 +3% Passenger Shuttles Cars¹ 907,297 895,370 +1% Coaches 10,831 11,244 -4% High-speed passenger

trains² (Eurostar) Passengers 3,004,987 2,691,951 +12% Rail freight trains 3 Trains 500 487 +3% Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes. Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between

continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.). 3 Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations

Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

Traffic for the first nine months (1 January to 30 September)

Year to date

30 Sept 2018 Year to date

30 Sept 2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 1,259,716 1,225,943 +3% Passenger Shuttles Cars¹ 2,070,351 2,033,457 +2% Coaches 38,105 38,958 -2% High-speed passenger

trains² (Eurostar) Passengers 8,203,808 7,732,376 +6% Rail freight trains 3 Trains 1,560 1,530 +2% Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor homes. Only Eurostar passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between

continental stations (such as Brussels-Calais and Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam, etc.). 3 Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations

Group, RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.

A. Eurotunnel Shuttles

Passenger Shuttles : despite a disturbed context in the second quarter and difficult weather conditions during the summer season, car traffic, which was up by +2% for the first nine months of this year, has set new traffic records not seen since 1998 and 1999. The car market share for Le Shuttle was 53.3% for the first nine months of 2018.

: despite a disturbed context in the second quarter and difficult weather conditions during the summer season, car traffic, which was up by +2% for the first nine months of this year, has set new traffic records not seen since 1998 and 1999. The car market share for Le Shuttle was 53.3% for the first nine months of 2018. Truck Shuttles: truck traffic increased by +3% for the first nine months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, establishing a new record for a third quarter. Eurotunnel has cemented its place as the leader in the market and with a market share of 40.7%. +1.7 percentage points above the same period in 2017. Le Shuttle Freight maintained a steady path and strongly outperformed the market.

B. Railway Network

High-speed trains: Eurostar carried more than 3 million passengers (+12%) for the third quarter, and more than 8.2 million passengers (+6%) for the first nine months of 2018. This strong growth can be attributed the launch of the direct service from London to Amsterdam and a good summer.

Eurostar carried more than 3 million passengers (+12%) for the third quarter, and more than 8.2 million passengers (+6%) for the first nine months of 2018. This strong growth can be attributed the launch of the direct service from London to Amsterdam and a good summer. Cross-Channel rail freight: for the first nine months of this year, the number of cross-Channel rail freight trains increased by +2% to 1,560 trains. The traffic increase for the third quarter was +3%. This activity was strongly impacted by the SNCF strikes during the second quarter of 2018.

C. Europorte

For the nine first months of 2018, Europorte increased its revenues by +1%, in line with its strategic plan and despite the social movements during the second trimester.

OUTLOOK

This very dynamic quarter marked by strong organic growth and the strengthening of pricing power confirms the Group's position regarding its long-term outlook. Overall, even in the current context of the Brexit negotiations, the Group confirms its medium term EBITDA objectives of €735 million (at £1=€1.14) by 2022.

