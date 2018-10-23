Wirecard Wins TAV Operation Services as a New Client for Alipay Payments in Airport Lounges Worldwide

ASCHHEIM, Germany, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Chinese tourists can pay with Alipay for access toTAV "primeclass" lounges, the world's leading common airport lounge brand

- TAV Operation Servicesoperates 57 lounges in 30 airports in 19 countries worldwide

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, today announced it has extended its successful partnership with Alipay to support TAV Airports subsidiary TAV Operation Services Co. Present in 18 airports in three continents, TAV Airports is one of the market leaders in airport operations, having provided services to 836,000 flights and 115 million passengers in 2017.

Alipay, one of the most popular payment methods in China, will be offered as a payment method in "primeclass" lounges operated by TAV Operation Services in Frankfurt, Copenhagen and Zurich airports initially. TAV Operation Services operates 57 lounges in 30 airports in 19 countries worldwide. After the initial launch, TAV will expand the service offering via Wirecard's platform and also make it available more widely including in airports in the United States and Middle East.

In addition, Wirecard will support TAV Operation Services in marketing activities with Alipay, such as hosting in-app coupons and discounts, offering even greater value to Chinese travelers. Within the framework of this collaboration, Wirecard will provide acceptance and assume responsibility for transaction processing through its ePOS App. Using this easy-to-install solution, retailers can quickly access popular international payment options and value-added services.

A 2017 study by Nielsen and Alipay found that a single Chinese tourist in Europe will spend on average EUR 3,250 during their trip. The same study found that 91% of Chinese tourists would be more willing to spend and shop abroad if more merchants accepted Chinese mobile payment brands. By paying with Alipay, travelers no longer need to worry about exchanging currency or whether their Chinese credit card is accepted by local merchants.

Ali Bora Isbulan, General Manager of TAV Operation Services, stated: "As a worldwide airport hospitality group, we find it essential to offer our customers the best possible service. Since we give high importance to the Chinese market, we have partnered with Wirecard and Alipay to enable our guests to pay in a way that is convenient and familiar to them. We are happy to announce this collaboration and look forward to allowing guests even smoother and quicker payment possibilities at our airports."

Jan Rübel, Head of Sales Travel & Transport, Wirecard, said: "Offering our Alipay solution to TAV Operation Services, and thereby reaching thousands of travelers, is an exciting opportunity for us. Chinese travelers represent an important target group for merchants worldwide. We are proud and eager to continue in our aim of digitizing payment processes around the globe."

For further information on Wirecard's digital payment solutions, visit us at Money20/20, the global FinTech event, in Las Vegas from 21 to 24 October 2018 on our stand no. 1843.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About TAV Airports:

TAV Airports maintains its leading position in the airport operations sector in Turkey. TAV Airports operates Istanbul Ataturk, Antalya, Ankara Esenboga, Izmir Adnan Menderes, Gazipasa Alanya, Milas Bodrum and Antalya Airports in Turkey as well as Tbilisi and Batumi Airports in Georgia, Monastir and Enfidha-Hamammet Airports in Tunisia, Skopje and Ohrid Airports in Macedonia, Medinah Airport in Saudi Arabia and Zagreb Airport in Croatia. TAV Airports is also active in other areas of airport operations including duty free, food and beverage, ground handling, IT, security and operation services. Within the same context, TAV Airports also operates duty free, food and beverage and other commercial areas at Riga Airport in Latvia. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company provided services to 836,000 flights and 115 million passengers in 2017.

