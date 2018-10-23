

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - UCB (UCB) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported top-line results from a Phase 2b study evaluating the safety and efficacy of dapirolizumab pegol, an anti-CD40L pegylated Fab, in adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus despite receiving standard-of-care treatment such as corticosteroids, anti-malarials and non-biological immunosuppressants. The primary endpoint of the study to demonstrate a dose response at 24 weeks on the British Isles Lupus Assessment Group-based Composite Lupus Assessment was not met. The study did demonstrate consistent and potentially meaningful improvements for the majority of clinical endpoints in patients treated with dapirolizumab pegol compared with placebo.



The companies said they continue to further evaluate the data while assessing potential next steps.



