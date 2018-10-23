Resinco Capital Partners Completes Investment in Cannabis Pharma Company ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) (the "" or "") announces that it has completed an investment in Toronto, ON and Oxford, UK based Cannabis Pharma Company, ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp.("") through the acquisition of 49% of ReFormation's outstanding shares.

Resinco will issue 27,000,000 newly issued shares to shareholders of ReFormation for its 49% interest. Finder's fees will be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Resinco has an option to make further investments in ReFormation, subject to certain conditions.

ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp

ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp is a Medical Marijuana Pharmaceutical company headquartered in Toronto, ON with its Research and Development team at the University of Oxford. The company is focused on an innovative approach to repair vital organs by combining cannabinoids and an endogenous trigger of repair (HMGB1). ReFormation is based on disruptive technology which will deliver a first in class therapeutic. The Company has identified a molecule that primes the body's own stem cells from a diverse range of tissues to accelerate repair and regeneration following acute or chronic injury. The Company's research pipeline will deliver further IP based on composition of matter and has a comprehensive work package of testing in animal models of diseases where no comparative treatment exists. ReFormation Pharmaceuticals is led by world class scientist, CEO and CSO, Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal, of the University of Oxford.

Website:

https://www.reformationpharma.com/

ReFormation addresses numerous unmet clinical needs and focuses on treatments for:

Myocardial infarction (MI) - Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality in the West, in the USA a person is estimated to suffer a myocardial infarction (MI) every 40 seconds.i

Type 1 Diabetes - Type 1 diabetes affects approximately 1 in 300 people under the age of 18 years in the USA and accounts for 10% of all causes of diabetes.ii

Parkinson's Disease - Parkinson's disease is the second commonest neurodegenerative disorder, will affect nearly 1 million people in the USA by 2020 and is estimated to increase to 1.24 million individuals by 2030.iii

Liver Injury - Approximately 60% of patients with NAFLD go on to develop non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and 25% of these develop liver cirrhosis, equating to 1.5-2% of the total population.iv

Stem Cell Opportunity

The Global Stem Cell Market was worth $5.17 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to $9.03 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.74% between 2017 and 2023.v

Stem cells are responsible for the repair and healing of all tissues. Whilst stem cell therapy has now become the standard of care for many blood disorders, despite the perceived promise, media hype and huge investment, cellular therapy for solid organs has not yielded the anticipated benefits. Stem cells change when in culture and very few engraft into the scarred and inflamed tissue bed.

Further, personalized therapy would be prohibitively expensive and beyond the means of all healthcare systems given the increasing and overwhelming burden of the many degenerative diseases due to our aging population.

Medical Cannabis Market Opportunity

The Medical Marijuana industry is rapidly growing. Currently the market is valued at $14.3B USD. It is estimated to reach a market value of $74.3B USD by 2027 at a projected CAGR of 17.9% from 2017 to 2027. Already over 1.2 million people use Medical Marijuana for medical problems.vi

Growth for its use is underpinned by numerous factors such as legislation permitting its use for medicinal benefits. Increasing research in the medical field has shown marijuana's benefits in suppressing vomiting and nausea, pain relief, whilst also generating a growing number therapeutic applications for inflammation, HIV/AIDS, cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal, CEO & CSO of ReFormation, said, "We are thrilled to have received this investment from Resinco, which speaks volumes of the Cannabis Pharma space as a whole, and our groundbreaking work within it. We are delighted to have them by our side as we work on developing life changing therapeutics."

Alexander Somjen, President and CEO of Resinco, said, "ReFormation is working on cutting edge Cannabis Pharma therapies overseen by some of the brightest minds in the pharmaceutical industry. This is a very exciting opportunity for Resinco and its shareholders."

About Resinco Capital Partners

Resinco Capital Partners is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical marijuana pharmaceutical companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining significant positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Website:

www.resincocp.com

Mr. Alexander Somjen, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

