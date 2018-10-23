AIM and Media Release

23 October 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of ceasing to be a Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates (Credit Suisse) has notified the company that it has reduced its interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 30,198,021 shares through the sale of 15,000,000 shares at A$0.24 per share, the return of 19,600,000 shares and the further borrowing of 4,401,979 shares each under the Master Prime Brokerage Agreement. These transactions occurred on 17 October 2018.

Following the reduction in Credit Suisse's interest referred to above, the company understands Credit Suisse has an interest in 29,620,981 ordinary shares representing 2.54% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

