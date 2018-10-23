Learning Management System Market to Register a CAGR of 27.17% Globally During the Forecast Period 2018-2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Learning Management System Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 27.17% in the forecast period. Learning management systems are software solutions, mainly used for tracking, reporting, and documenting training programs along with delivery of educational courses.

The driving factors responsible for the growth of learning management system market include rising demand for e-learning portals and growth of telecom and IT industries. Learner trackers are widely used to gauge the quality and quantity of knowledge and skill reception by users. In addition, e-learning market is gaining an upper traction due to inception of startups and e-learning schools.

Inclination toward online learning and robust deployment of IT infrastructure are likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Subsequently, education domain is a booming sector exhibiting lucrative opportunities in the near future. Other factors such as educational awareness and rise in level of education are likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

By delivery mode, the market includes instructor-led training and distance learning. By deployment, the market includes on-premises and cloud whereas user type for learning management system market includes academic and corporate. By application, the market segmentation includes content management, communication and collaboration, and performance management. By vertical, the market includes retail government, banking, Telecom & IT and healthcare.

Geographical segmentation for learning management system market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American and European markets gain higher grounds across the globe due to the advances on technological front and increase in digital users. E-learning portals used in high school are gaining a wider traction resulting in enhanced learning capabilities. The key players in the learning management system market include Blackboard Inc., Xerox Corporation Connecticut, NetDimensions Ltd, SAP SE, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Saba Software, McGraw-Hill Companies, D2L Corporation and Pearson Plc.

