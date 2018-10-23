Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

23 October 2018

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Norman Crighton, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 23 October 2018.

