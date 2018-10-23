Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 23
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)
LEI213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
23 October 2018
Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Norman Crighton, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 23 October 2018.
For further information, please contact:
N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser +44 20 7496 3000
James Waterlow - Sales +44 1481 745 498
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Sam Walden +44 1481 745385
Website
www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com
END