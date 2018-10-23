Software-defined architectures on display at Broadband World Forum

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced it will contribute to an SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) demonstration with the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) at Broadband World Forum this week. ADTRAN will showcase its successful integration with multiple OLT and ONU vendors in the latest version of the SEBA reference architecture.

As an ONF supply chain partner and strategic advisory board member, ADTRAN helps develop next-generation access solutions for the open networking ecosystem. At Broadband World Forum, ADTRAN's OLT and ONU solutions will be demonstrated in a SEBA pod that is on display in ONF's Booth (Hall 22a, Booth No. B116). The ONF defines SEBA as a lightweight platform based on a variant of R-CORD (Residential Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter). It supports a broad range of virtualized access technologies at the network edge, as well as both residential access and wireless backhaul.

"This demonstration highlights the value that SEBA brings in allowing multiple OLT and ONU vendors to seamlessly interoperate in an open, multi-vendor environment, leveraging open source software platforms developed through the ONF and its partners," ADTRAN CTO, Americas, Robert Conger said. "ADTRAN fully supports this vision, and it is part of our broader strategy to help operators accelerate the adoption and deployment of SD-Access systems that align with the industry's leading blueprint for next-generation broadband architectures."

Broadband World Forum is October 23-25, 2018, in Berlin. To learn more about the SEBA demo, stop by the ONF Booth or ADTRAN's Booth (Stand E105) during the event.

