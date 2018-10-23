10Gigafast fibre broadband service provider rolling out true full-fibre network built to last 100 years

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced that Community Fibre has selected ADTRAN as its technology partner to deliver 10G residential and business services in the UK. Community Fibre is leading the way in delivering true full-fibre broadband services to individuals living in large urban locations across the UK, starting with London and expanding into other areas in the UK over the next several years.

Community Fibre Teams up with ADTRAN to Build 10G Regional Full-Fibre to the Home (FTTH) Network (Photo: Business Wire)

Participating in the urban market means delivering against the insatiable bandwidth demands of modern-day tenants. This can often require delivering services in challenging in-building environments. Consumers want the ability to access multiple 4K video streams, participate in immersive Virtual Reality Multi-Player Games, experience rich media content and access a full-suite of business applications to enable remote working.

ADTRAN's scalable, flexible 10G solutions and breadth of access technologies including XGS-PON and NG-PON2, make it the ideal partner for carriers such as Community Fibre looking to maximize revenue and service growth potential within the residential and commercial market. By deploying ADTRAN's XGS-PON solutions via ADTRAN's fibre broadband platform, Community Fibre will leverage ADTRAN's market-leading Gigabit experience as it scales services to over 1,000,000 customers in the next four years. With XGS-PON, Community Fibre is able to cost-effectively deliver multi-Gigabit services and avoid premature wear and replacement of network equipment.

Community Fibre has started the process of rolling-out its 10G offering, beginning with the installation of next-generation network technology at the Steel Yard, a leading music venue in central London. As a result, the venue and its patrons will be able to fully benefit from the advantages this market-leading network provides.

"We are seeing tremendous interest for Gigabit and above service offerings, and expect that having the first commercially available 10G service in London will make any building on our network more attractive to bandwidth-hungry tenants looking for a new space to call home," Community Fibre CEO Jeremy Chelot said. "A 10G service means that our customers have the bandwidth needed to be as connected, entertained and immersed as they could possibly want, and still provide room for emerging automation-based and 5G services that we expect to hit the market in the coming years."

"Community Fibre is focused on one of the most highly desirable and underserved demographics in the UK and is committed to meet and exceed a level of customer service that is unmatched in the market," ADTRAN Chief Technology Officer for EMEA and APAC Ronan Kelly said. "Community Fibre has access to our wealth of network, market, planning and technology experience as they plan to aggressively roll out services throughout the UK's urban markets."

About Community Fibre

Community Fibre is on a mission to bring a better internet service to consumers in the UK. The company is at the forefront of trying to address the growing issue of 'Broadband Poverty', where a large proportion of UK consumers are offered some of the poorest and slowest broadband service in Europe.

Headquartered in London, Community Fibre has a clear vision to become the number one fibre-to-the-home internet provider in London by 2022. Having started the roll-out in 2013, the company is on track to achieve its goal of passing 500,000 homes in four years' time.

Over the last three years Community Fibre has raised £40 million in investments and is on track to have connected 50,000 homes in 2018.

