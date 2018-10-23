Infortrend Hybrid Cloud Storage Protects Precious R&D Data of a Chinese Pharmaceutical Giant

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces that a Chinese pharmaceutical giant, with over RMB $100 Billion in market cap, has deployed EonStor GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance to back up their precious R&D data.

In the pharmaceutical industry, clinical-trial data is of paramount importance for drug development, and must be backed up and protected against any potential mishaps. Therefore, a Hybrid Cloud Storage Solution that includes both local and remote backup is needed to guarantee 100% data protection.

After rigorous selection process, Infortrend storages were chosen to deploy both local and remote backup applications. For the local backup, Infortrend storage array was selected for its high-IOPs performance to achieve low-latency real-time backup of the application data. For remote backup, GSc 3000 was chosen for its ability to integrate with the on premise DPM (Data Protection Manager) server using common protocols and serve as cloud cache to buffer these large backup files. These backup files can then be securely transmitted to the cloud service during off-peak hours.

The resulted solution has been working efficiently and steadily while R&D data is well preserved and protected. Subsequently, the pharma giant has replaced and upgraded all storages to Infortrend systems.

"Infortrend storage is known for its excellent price-performance and reliability in backup applications. With the further integration of cloud storage, we ensure our customer data can be well protected and preserved", said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

