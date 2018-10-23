Valmet's Interim Review January 1-September 30, 2018: Orders received increased in all business lines - Comparable EBITA increased

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on October 23, 2018 at 12:00 noon EET

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year. The comparison period figures have been restated following the adoption of IFRS 15 as of January 1, 2018.

July-September 2018: Comparable EBITA margin increased to 8 percent

Orders received increased 27 percent to EUR 940 million (EUR 743 million). Orders received increased in all business lines. Orders received increased in Asia-Pacific, North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), remained at the previous year's level in China, and decreased in South America.

Net sales increased 7 percent to EUR 765 million (EUR 715 million). Net sales increased in the Paper, Pulp and Energy, and Automation business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Services business line.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 61 million (EUR 56 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 8.0 percent (7.8%). Profitability improved due to higher net sales.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.23 (EUR 0.18).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -6 million (EUR -6 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 119 million (EUR 78 million).

January-September 2018: Orders received and net sales increased

Orders received increased to EUR 2,696 million (EUR 2,544 million). Orders received increased in the Paper business line and remained at the previous year's level in all other business lines. Orders received increased in North America, South America and Asia-Pacific, and remained at the previous year's level in China and EMEA.

Net sales increased 12 percent to EUR 2,340 million (EUR 2,091 million). Net sales increased in the Paper, and Pulp and Energy business lines and remained at the previous year's level in the Services and Automation business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 144 million (EUR 138 million), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 6.2 percent (6.6%). Profitability decreased due to a loss of EUR 15 million recognized in a project in the Pulp and Energy business line in the first quarter of 2018.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.52 (EUR 0.48).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -13 million (EUR -5 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 141 million (EUR 203 million).

Guidance for 2018 unchanged

Valmet reiterates its guidance presented on July 17, 2018, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2018 will increase in comparison with 2017 (EUR 3,058 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2018 will increase in comparison with 2017 (EUR 218 million).

Short-term outlook

General economic outlook

The steady expansion under way since mid-2016 continues, with global growth for 2018-19 projected to remain at its 2017 level (3.7 percent). At the same time, however, the expansion has become less balanced and may have peaked in some major economies. Downside risks to global growth have risen in the past six months and the potential for upside surprises has receded. While financial market conditions remain accommodative in advanced economies, they could tighten rapidly if, for example, trade tensions and policy uncertainty were to intensify. (International Monetary Fund, October 2018)

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook has improved to a satisfactory level in pulp (previously weak level). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for services, automation, board and paper, and tissue, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for energy.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received increased in all business lines and pushed the order backlog to a record-high level

"The third quarter of 2018 was characterized by high market activity, and Valmet's orders received increased 27 percent to EUR 940 million. Orders received for the last twelve months now stand at EUR 3.4 billion. Orders received increased in all business lines in the third quarter, and Valmet's order backlog reached a record-high level of EUR 2.8 billion.

Net sales increased 7 percent in the third quarter while Comparable EBITA increased 10 percent. The Comparable EBITA margin reached the lower end of our margin target, 8.0 percent, which is the second-highest quarterly margin for Valmet. There is still a lot of work to be done to keep the margin within the target range for longer than a single quarter.

In September, Valmet was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the fifth consecutive year. Maintaining our position among the sustainability leaders in the world is an excellent achievement. It shows that our systematic work to integrate sustainability into our business processes has been successful and we have managed to improve our performance every year."

Key figures1

EUR million Q3/2018 Q3/2017 Change Q1-Q3/

2018 Q1-Q3/

2017 Change Orders received 940 743 27% 2,696 2,544 6% Order backlog2 2,791 2,720 3% 2,791 2,720 3% Net sales 765 715 7% 2,340 2,091 12% Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 61 56 10% 144 138 5% % of net sales 8.0% 7.8% 6.2% 6.6% Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 55 49 12% 131 133 -1% % of net sales 7.2% 6.9% 5.6% 6.4% Operating profit (EBIT) 48 41 16% 109 109 0% % of net sales 6.3% 5.8% 4.7% 5.2% Profit before taxes 46 38 22% 105 100 5% Profit for the period 35 27 26% 78 72 8% Earnings per share, EUR 0.23 0.18 26% 0.52 0.48 8% Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.23 0.18 26% 0.52 0.48 8% Equity per share, EUR 5.83 5.83 0% 5.83 5.83 0% Cash flow provided by operating activities 119 78 52% 141 203 -31% Cash flow after investments 98 62 57% 89 157 -43% Return on equity (ROE) (annualized)3 12% 11% Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized)3 13% 12% Equity to assets ratio2 43% 41% Gearing2 -11% -3%

1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 43 of the interim review.

2At the end of period

3In the calculation of 2017 figures, non-restated data points from 2016 have been used.

Orders received, EUR million Q3/2018 Q3/2017 Change Q1-Q3/

2018 Q1-Q3/

2017 Change Services 300 284 6% 990 960 3% Automation 70 62 12% 235 225 4% Pulp and Energy 272 122 >100% 549 527 4% Paper 299 275 9% 921 832 11% Total 940 743 27% 2,696 2,544 6%

Order backlog, EUR million As at

Sep 30,

2018 As at

Sep 30,

2017 Change As at

June 30,

2018 Total 2,791 2,720 3% 2,621

Net sales, EUR million Q3/2018 Q3/2017 Change Q1-Q3/

2018 Q1-Q3/

2017 Change Services 282 284 -1% 854 838 2% Automation 64 60 6% 200 192 4% Pulp and Energy 223 200 11% 631 581 9% Paper 196 170 15% 657 480 37% Total 765 715 7% 2,340 2,091 12%

News conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English for analysts, investors, and media on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The news conference will be held at Valmet Head Office in Keilaniemi, Keilasatama 5, 02150 Espoo, Finland. The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at www.valmet.com/webcasts.

It is also possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 1:25 p.m. (EET), at +44 2071 928000. The participants will be asked to provide the following conference ID: 2967268.

During the webcast and the conference call, all questions should be presented in English. After the webcast and the conference call, media has a possibility to interview the management in Finnish.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Kari Saarinen, CFO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 9603

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir (http://www.twitter.com/valmetir)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

Interim Review, January-September 2018 (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2221636/869710.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

