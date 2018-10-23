

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $548 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.46 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



