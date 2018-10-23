Collagen Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.63% by 2022, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Collagen Based Products in Medical Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Collagen Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022, owing to the increasing demand for collagen based products in medical applications like tissue engineering, wound healing, and bone reconstruction. Collagen is the most abundant protein found in human body. It is present in bones, muscles, skin, digestive system, blood vessels, and tendons. It helps the skin with elasticity, strength and allows replacing dead skin cells. Collagen is used as drug delivery systems in sponges for wounds and burns, tablets and mini pellets for the delivery of protein, collagen shields in ophthalmology, gel formulation bended with liposomes for sustained delivery of drug. It is also used as a controlling material for delivery of transdermal, and nanoparticles for delivery of gene and basic matrices for the cell culture systems. The increasing use of collagen in drug delivery systems and healthcare devices, growing preference for minimally invasive technologies and more effectiveness in healing wounds are the predicted major drivers of collagen market in the coming years. Low antigenicity and easy availability of the material makes collagen ideal to be used in multiple industries like food & beverages, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. Also, spurring demand for large number of collagen products in the wound healing segment play a major role in the overall development of collagen market. Owing to the growing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases like diabetes & cancers, the increasing demand for biodegradable material in medical segment, collagen market is expected to rise to a great extent. Also the growing geriatric population and obese patients worldwide will majorly affect collagen market in future.

Collagen supplements also supports ageing and helps obese patients, which in turn is expected to drive the collagen market in near future. Conversely, strict regulations concerning food additives, depletion of animal sources and lack of consumer awareness are few challenges faced by collagen market. However, the existing players in the market are estimated to gain new opportunities in developing economies. At present, the collagen market is facing strong competition, which again forces large number of players to have strong platform of raw material suppliers. However, extensive global usage of collagen from two major sources like bovine and porcine sources is predicted to hamper collagen market growth. Collagen market is categorized on the basis of source, bovine, porcine, chicken, marine, and others. Based on application, collagen market is divided into drug delivery systems and tissue engineering. Drug delivery system is further classified as collagen shields, collagen sponges, sustained drug delivery systems, transdermal patches, and other drug delivery systems. Tissue engineering is also further divided into skin replacement, bone substitutes, and others.

Geographically, collagen market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. North America followed by Europe are predicted to dominate collagen market owing to the increasing health consciousness. Asia Pacific is also expected to hold larger share of collagen market due to growing elderly population. The key players in collagen market are Ewald-Gelatine Gmbh, Junca Gelatines S.L, Holista Colltech Limited, Italgelatine, Lapi Gelatine, Rousselot B.V., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Tessenderlo, and Gelita Ag.

About Collagen:

Collagen is the main structural protein present in the extracellular space of various connective tissues in animal bodies. Since it is the primary component of connective tissues, it is the most abundant source of protein in mammals, comprising 25%-35% of the protein content of the entire body. Global collagen market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global collagen market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the collagen.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Global Collagen Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors:

GELITA

JBS

Nitta Gelatin India

Tessenderlo

Market driver:

Demand for collagen peptide in nutrition-based products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge:

Cultural challenges regarding the source of collagen

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend:

Increasing demand for kosher- and halal-certified products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

