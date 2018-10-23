

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CIMIC, formerly known as Leighton Holdings Ltd. (LEI.AX, LGTHF.PK), reported Tuesday that its nine-month net profit after tax increased 13% from last year to A$564 million.



The engineering services company reported stable EBIT, PBT and NPAT margins of 7.7%, 7.2% and 5.3%, respectively



Revenues grew 11 percent from last year to A$10.7 billion, with contribution from all Operating Companies.



Order book was A$35 billion. Operating Companies' work in hand grew $1 billion year-over-year.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2018, expecting net profit after tax in the range of A$720 million to A$780 million, subject to market conditions.



CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Marcelino Fernández Verdes said, 'CIMIC continued to perform well during the nine months to 30 September, reporting consistent growth in revenue and profit....The sustained performance of our integrated model and the pipeline of major projects ahead positions us well to meet 2018 guidance, and provides a positive outlook beyond this year.'



In Australia, CIMIC shares gained 1.6 percent and settled at A$46.96.



