

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Cat Financial, a unit of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported a 45 percent surge in profit for the third quarter from last year on higher revenues.



The company's third-quarter net income was $125 million, up 45 percent from $86 million in the year-ago period.



Profit before income taxes for the quarter rose 29 percent to $163 million from $126 million in the prior-year quarter.



The increase was primarily due to a $13 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, a $12 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets and an $11 million increase in net yield on average earning assets primarily due to changes in portfolio mix.



Revenue for the quarter grew 9 percent to $735 million from $673 million last year.



The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $33 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates, a $27 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets and a $13 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment. These impacts were partially offset by a $14 million unfavorable impact from lower lending activity with Caterpillar.



