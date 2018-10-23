

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $33 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $1 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $178 million from $191 million last year.



