sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,40 Euro		+0,49
+1,20 %
WKN: A116WY ISIN: US65341B1061 Ticker-Symbol: 1N6 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,00
41,40
14:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP41,40+1,20 %