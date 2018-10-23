Albert, an enterprise-level artificial intelligence marketing platform that drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands, today announced it has been listed in Gartner Inc.'s 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech" research report¹. Albert, created by Albert Technologies, LTD. (AIM: ALB.L), was one of 14 vendors to receive a Notable Mention in the report. Gartner's Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors.

Since its 2016 launch in the U.S. market, Albert has demonstrated replicable success working with brands across retail, financial services, insurance, CPG and other categories to scale their digital marketing operations and performance beyond what is possible by human teams alone. In 2017, Harley-Davidson publicly announced that Albert was responsible for 40% of its New York City sales and a 2,930% increase in sales leads. The same year, lingerie brand Cosabella announced that it more than tripled its ROI and increased its customer base by 30%. And in 2018, luxury women's fashion brand Natori announced an 84% increase in 2017 holiday-related conversions and a 76% increase in social media revenue in its first six months working with Albert.

In its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report Gartner reveals some of the key dynamics driving the current period of rapid change in the ad tech market, noting one of the drivers as "experimental platforms that use blockchain, AI and other emerging technologies with the potential to, once again, disrupt the flow of billions of dollars in ad investments." (Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech, 2018, Andrew Frank, Lizzy Foo Kune, James Meyers, Eric Schmitt, October 11, 2018.)

"We built Albert because we saw the early signs of an industry drowning in executional complexity and ready for disruption. Add to that digital device and social media usage that has plateaued and you have a perfect storm," said Or Shani, CEO of Albert. "We believe Gartner's mention of Albert in this year's Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech speaks to Albert's unique position to augment, not replace, established ad technology as the industry seeks relief from the crushing and unsustainable technical and data aspects of marketing to consumers who become more elusive daily."

Albert Technologies has been recognized as one of the fastest growing tech companies in the nation. It was ranked #98 in the North America Deloitte Tech Fast 500 and #7 on the Israel Deloitte Tech Fast 50.

Additional Industry Recognition

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Advertising, 2017, May 2017 A Cool Vendor

About Albert

Albert, created by Albert Technologies, LTD. (AIM: ALB.L), is the world's first and only fully autonomous marketing AI. The enterprise-level artificial intelligence platform drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert enables businesses to master the data and technology complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale to allow human teams to focus on more high-level activities. "He" accomplishes this by wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. Brands such as Harley Davidson, Natori, Cosabella and Dole Asia credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. For more information, visit albert.ai.

